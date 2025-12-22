                 

News

David Childs and Black Dyke Band win BBW CD of the Year awards

Outstanding releases from the euphonium virtuoso and the Queensbury band claim the CD of the Year awards from Brass Band World magazine.

BBW
  The releases from Black Dyke Band and David Child won the BBW Awards

Monday, 22 December 2025

        

Outstanding CD releases from Black Dyke Band and David Childs have picked up the annual Brass Band World magazine, CD of the Year and Solo CD of the Year accolades.

Respighi

The Queensbury band's 'Respighi' release directed by Prof Nicholas J. Childs claimed the award from the BBW Panel of Michael Fowles, Stephen Roberts, Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and Dr Thomas Dunne.

With performances of 'Roman Festivals', 'Fountains of Rome' and 'Pines of Rome', it was described as, "a highly colourful recording that pulls out all the stops," that was "atmospheric, ethereal and features great transcriptions of great pieces." It was recorded on the Doyen label.

Other CDs considered by the panel were 'Antiphones — Contemporary Premieres' (Black Dyke Band); Festivities- Cornerstones Vol.3 (Cory); 'Storm' (Hauts de France); 'Heritage Series Vol.8' (The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army) and 'Brass Odyssey' (Tredegar).

Still Glides the Stream

'Still Glides the Stream' featuring David Childs and accompanist Chrsitopher Williams performing 'Contemporary Works for Euphonium and Piano' on the Naxos label claimed the solo award from a panel consisting of Christopher Thomas, Sheona White, Glenn Van Looy and Tom Hutchinson.

It featured works by composers Simon Parkin, Ludovic Einaudi, Philip Wilby, Cait Nishimura, Christopher Williams, Rodney Newton, Elena Roussanova, Anthony Ritchie and Errolyn Wallen.

It was described as, "a sheer joy to listen to", featuring "astonishing playing dispatched with dazzling brilliance and sensitivity".

Other releases considered were 'The Heroic Trombone' (Brett Baker); 'Virtuoso' (David Childs); 'Shift' (Peter Moore); 'Introduction' (Kyle Lawson); 'Beyond the Paradox' (Tim de Maeseneer) and 'Lookin' for Telemann' (Georg Pranger).

        

