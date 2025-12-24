                 

News

Coalition forces return to support Sarcoma UK

Players from across numerous bands in the London & Southern Counties area came together recently to help a wonderful cause in the heart of London.

Sarcoma
  MD Matthew Ruel (above) led the band in the charity event

Wednesday, 24 December 2025

        

A band formed from players across London & the Southern Counties once again came together to provide festive musical support of Sarcoma UK — the charity that funds vital research and support to those affected by sarcoma, and campaigns for improved diagnosis and treatment.

A coalition of players came together under the baton of Matthew Ruel to play their part in its annual UK Christmas Carol Concert, held at the historic St Giles-in-the-Fields Church, London.

Hosted by actor Mark Osmond, the evening featured performers and contributors including Robert Lindsay, Dr Bambang Atmaja, Classical Reflection, Caroline Sheen, Sandra Dickinson, and Enchorus.

Brass Coalition

Now in its second year, Brass Coalition brought players together from bands including Alder Valley Brass, Ascot Brass, Cobham, Epsom & Ewell Silver, Friary Brass, Hitchin, Kidlington Concert Brass, Sandhurst, and Wotton Silver.

Conductor Matthew Ruel told 4BR: "I'm incredibly fortunate to have such good friends who are willing to give their time, musicianship and commitment to play under my baton in support of bold causes such as Sarcoma UK."

Brass Coalition were beyond excellent — absolutely incredible. Year after year they bring something unique, powerful and spellbinding, and we are so very gratefulSarcoma UK

Beyond excellent

In response, Sarcoma UK's Director of Fundraising and Communications, Kerry Reeves-Kneip, was equally full of praise: "Brass Coalition were beyond excellent — absolutely incredible. Year after year they bring something unique, powerful and spellbinding, and we are so very grateful."

4BR was informed that Brass Coalition is now preparing a range of new charitable initiatives for the coming year, including collaborations with other high-profile artists.

        

