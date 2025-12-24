                 

Foden's set for January Area workshops

If you need some extra inspiration ahead of the Areas this year — then Foden's continue to help.

Fodens
  The band has already welcomed over 100 people to take part in the workshops

Wednesday, 24 December 2025

        

The Foden's Band will continue to inspire players ahead of the 2026 Regional Championship events early next year through its Sectional Workshops.

Well over 100 musicians have already enjoyed their trips to Sandbach to work on the First to Fourth Section test-pieces under the direction of Michael Fowles and players from the band.

In addition to the brass sessions, the North West Champions is now able to provide percussionists with the same opportunity.

Sessions:


Conductors can arrange online sessions with Michael Fowles
17th January: Euphoniums & Baritones with Gary Curtin

17/18th January: Trombones with John Barber
18th January: Basses with Andy Cattanach
24th January: Cornets & Sopranos with Mark Wilkinson

25th January: Percussion with Mark Landon
7th February: Horns & Flugels with Mike Eccles

Further information and to book

Further information about booking a place can be obtained via: marklwilky@hotmail.com prior to the 10th January deadline

        

