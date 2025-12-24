Band Supplies thank customers for their support in 2025

The leading retailer has thanked customers for their support in the past year — as a new era sees the family company continue to support banding at all levels — starting Boxing Day on 4BR!

Band Supplies Ltd, the leading independent retailer catering for the brass band movement in the UK, has wished its customers both new and existing a happy and musical Christmas and successful New Year.

New era

The family company recently entered an exciting new era itself with the news that owners Ronnie and Ann Tennent alongside their daughter Stephanie had welcomed the vastly experienced Rob Hanson to its board of directors — a move they believe will continue their strong commitment and support of the banding movement in the UK and beyond.

"As always we are immensely grateful for the support and friendship of our customers — so many of whom have been linked to us over the past 40 years," Ann Tennant told 4BR.

"They invigorate us with their passion and love of the banding movement and that in turn inspires us to continue our support in as many ways we can to them both as a retailer and a sponsor."

Thanks

That was echoed by Ronnie, who added: "Each year we are amazed by the loyalty and support people give us as a company and we can't thank the bands and conductors, the organisations, educators and players from the elite bands to those starting out on their musical journeys who seek us out. We wish them all a very Happy Christmas and a New Year filled with success."

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Quiz Prize

Ronnie also confirmed that once again Band Supplies alongside Besson will provide a major prize for the annual 4BR Quiz which will be published on Boxing Day.

He added: "We are delighted to be able to support the quiz once again and we hope the Besson Prodige Cornet prize, plus Champion mutes will find their way to a young player — its that new generation of brass band players we are thrilled to be able to help."