Cory on countdown to Orbital premiere at RNCM

Cory will give the world premiere of Richard Blackford's 'Orbital' at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in January.

Cory
  Cory will give the world premiere at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival

Wednesday, 24 December 2025

        

One of the most eagerly awaited world premieres of a major new work for the brass band medium will be given by Cory Band at the 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester in January.

'Orbital' by Richard Blackford has been commissioned by a consortium of Cory, Flowers, Foden's, the cooperation band and Tredegar, in collaboration with acclaimed conductor Martyn Brabbins and Nimbus Music Publishing.

Cory premiere

It marks the first brass band composition by the hugely respected composer with its premiere being given a year after Cory MD revealed the news at the 2025 RNCM Festival.

Further individual premieres are expected to take place by the commissioning bands throughout 2026 of a work inspired by 2024 Booker Prize-winning novel, by author Samantha Harvey which in turn was inspired by the research of Carl Sagan. The book follows six astronauts aboard the International Space Station as they orbit Earth, contemplating its relationship to themes of God, life, and existential threats such as climate change.

Score

Philip and Cory were delighted recently to receive the score and parts to the work as they look forward to preparing it for its premiere performance on Sunday 25th January, stating: "We can't wait to bring this powerful and thought-provoking music to life."

Tickets for the Cory performance can be booked at:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/festivals/rncm-international-brass-band-festival/

        

