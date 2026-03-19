Ticket demand high for NYBBGB Easter showcases

If you want to hear the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in action this Easter the you had better be quick about getting a ticket...

Tickets to enjoy the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Easter concerts are already starting to be in short supply as the organisation looks forward to showcasing its musical talents at Leyburn on Saturday 11th April, and the RNCM in Manchester on Saturday 18th April.

Snapped up

Over 75% of tickets for the 5.00pm Leyburn Concert at The Gardens Rooms at Tennants (DL8 5SG) have already been snapped up.

Family, friends and brass band supporters can look forward to hearing the current crop of talented youngsters perform under the baton of guest conductor, Prof Nicholas Childs with guest soloist Mike Cavanagh.

The band will perform for a second time at the RNCM in Manchester (M13 9RD) at 6.00pm where the audience will once again have the opportunity to enjoy a programme entitled, 'New Horizons'. Over 80% of seats have already been sold.

World premiere

Both concerts will feature the world premiere of 'Suite for Brass' by Andrea Price, inspired by the humour of comedian Victoria Wood and her own life-long love of brass band music. The Black Dyke Band once appeared in an episode of her comedy series 'Dinnerladies'.

Mike will also showcase Peter Graham's 'Concerto for Baritone', plus there will be works from the pens of Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Bruce Broughton and Edward Gregson.





Concerts

Leyburn Concert:

Saturday 11th April at 5.00pm

The Garden Rooms at Tennants

The Auction House

Harmby Road

Leyburn (DL8 5SG)

Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-easter-concert-2026-1/

Royal Northern College of Music Concert:

Saturday 18th April at 6.00pm

RNCM, 124 Oxford Road

Manchester (M13 9RD)

Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-easter-concert-2026-2/