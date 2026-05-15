Plumridge to become new principal cornet at Grimethorpe

Hannah Plumridge is to become the new principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band as she ends a decade with Cory on a personal high.

Hannah Plumridge is to become the new principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

It will see the Cory player take on the role after playing her final concert with the Welsh champion in Italy later this month.

In a coordinated release between the bands, Cory confirmed that the player would leave after enjoying a 10 year tenure that saw her progress from the repiano seat to regularly lead as principal cornet, notably at the recent Welsh Regional Championships where she also won the prestigious Ian Williams 'Best Cornet' award.





Star

Musical Director Philip Harper commented: "Hannah has been an absolute star for Cory for over a decade. I remember first hearing her play with the Cornwall Youth Brass Band and I could already tell what a great talent she had, so I brought her into the band immediately upon her arrival at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

She's been a brilliant band member ever since, always performing with distinction and stepping up into many leadership roles. We will all miss her, and we wish her the very best of luck as she takes up her new role with Grimethorpe."

Delighted

In welcoming her to Yorkshire, Grimethorpe Band Chairperson Andrew Coe said: "We are delighted as we prepare for our appearances at the British Open and National Finals later in the year. Hannah joins us at an exciting time in our development, and we have been particularly impressed with her constructive approach towards our future strategy."

Also welcoming her to the ranks is Musical Director Ben Dixon, who added: "Hannah is a tremendous addition to the Grimethorpe organisation. Widely recognised as one of the brightest talents in the brass band movement, she brings exceptional musicianship, leadership and ambition to our outstanding cornet section.

Everyone in the band is excited to welcome Hannah and work alongside her as we continue to build on Grimethorpe's proud tradition of musical and artistic excellence."

Thanks

Meanwhile, Hannah took the opportunity to thank Cory as well as look forward to her new move.

"Being part of Cory for the last decade has been a privilege. Joining as a young player and developing alongside such talented musicians has allowed me to evolve in ways I never imagined.

Thanks to the immense support and mentorship I've received, I've grown not just as a musician, but as a person. I am endlessly grateful for the guidance, the world-class opportunities, and the lifelong friendships I've made along the way.

The memories we've made on and off the stage are something I'll carry with me forever. It's time for a new chapter, but I want to thank the band and all involved for being such a massive part of my life."

Being part of Cory for the last decade has been a privilege. Joining as a young player and developing alongside such talented musicians has allowed me to evolve in ways I never imagined Hannah Plumridge

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Special

Hannah added: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining Grimethorpe. Growing up, there were no bigger or more iconic names in the brass world, and having come through the Grimethorpe Youth system myself, it feels incredibly special to be invited back to this organisation.

The vision the band has for the future is so positive, and I'm really looking forward to playing my part in that — both on the stage and by giving back to the organisation that helped me all those years ago.

Hannah will make her Grimethorpe debut at their concert at Wakefield Cathedral on 30th May.