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Still time to shine with NYBBGB

There are still a few places to sign up in London, Manchester and Birmingham to help you with your audition skills — and its all free.

Time to Shine
  The workshops offer an ideal supportive environment to add to audition skills

Friday, 15 May 2026

        

If you are a young player thinking about applying to be part of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain this year and want to improve your audition confidence and performance skills, then make sure you sign up for the May half-term 'Ready to Shine' programme.

There has already been an excellent response to these free programmes, with 70 young brass and percussion players already signed up to attend one of the 3 workshops in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Although the Manchester days is pretty much full with just a few available places left, there spaces available at for the days in London and Birmingham.

Free workshops

The free workshops are designed especially for young brass and percussion players aged 8 to 18. Led by Dr Robert Childs and supported by a team of hugely experienced brass and percussion tutors, the interactive days will help young players understand exactly what makes for a successful audition.

The free days are on Tuesday 26th May, Wednesday 27th May, and Thursday 28th May and will last from 10.30am to 3.00pm (see below)

Help and advice on hand

The team will help with preparation (how to practise effectively and feel ready), as well as with performance (how to play at your best under pressure), and with presentation (how to communicate confidence and musicality).

There will also be essential tip on how to improve scale work and your sight reading.

Supportive

All this will be undertaken in a fully supported, inclusive environment, working in small groups with expert tutors, playing in ensemble sessions, watching demonstrations and taking part in Q&A sessions with tutors as well as meeting current NYBBGB members and ambassadors

Workshop Dates & Locations:

Tuesday 26th May: St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, London (WC2N 4JJ)

Wednesday 27th May: Chetham's School of Music, Long Millgate, Manchester (M3 1SB)

Thursday 28th May: University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, Birmingham (B15 2TT)

Each workshop will run from 10.30am to 3.00pm (staff will be ready to register attendees from 10:30am, with activities beginning shortly afterwards).

The free days are on Tuesday 26th May, Wednesday 27th May, and Thursday 28th May and will last from 10.30am to 3.00pm (see below)4BR

Apply:

Parents/guardians are invited to join at the end of the day to hear the ensemble and take part in the Q&A.

Tickets: FREE â€” register at: https://forms.gle/LdGQt69TgLGBtnhu9
More info: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/ready-to-shine-workshops-2026/

Attending a workshop is completely FREE. Spaces are limited to ensure quality small-group tuition, so early booking is recommended.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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