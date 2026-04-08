Scottish Youth start Easter course

Scottish players get ready for music making and fun on their annual Easter Course.

A 40 plus strong cohort of youthful Scottish brass banding talent is meeting at Strathallan School in Perthshire this week as the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) undertakes its annual three-day Easter residential course.

Tuition

They will come under the tuition and direction of MDs Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie. They will work with the players who will represent the NYBBS Reserve and Senior bands for their end-of-course concert at the school theatre on Friday 10th April (6.00pm).

Progress

Over the next few days there will be an intense mix of music making and fun as Ian Porthouse told 4BR.

"It's great to make the trip up to Perthshire again and to enjoy working with these talented players. The progress they make in such a short time is incredible, and it is also so good to hear just how far they have progressed in the past year too, so if you are in the area on Friday come along and enjoy the concert."