The French Open Championships take place in the Lore Valley next month — headed by a cocnert performance by the incredible Sergei Nakariakov.

Despite potential delays at passport control desks on French borders over the next few weeks, there will still be plenty of brass band traffic making its way to the historic Loire Valley town of Amboise for the 30th French Open Championships over the weekend of 5th — 7th June.

Those considerations may well account for the smaller than usual field this year, with just six competitors across the five sections, although three making the trip still come from the UK led by former champion, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery.

Brits in battle

They are the sole entrant in the Championship Section, with a British head-to-head on show in the First Section between Flixton and Witton Albion. A trio of French representatives of A Tours De Brass, Brass Band De La Vienne and Brass Band Du CRR De Tours will be featured in the other section events.

In addition to the competitive elements there will also be performances to enjoy from Bersaglieri, an Italian Military Ensemble and Banda Jean.

Friday evening starts with a welcoming ceremony at the famous Chateau d'Amboise, where the draw for the competitions will take place. The evening will also feature a mini concert by Flixton Band conducted by Adie Smith.

Full day

On Saturday morning the contests take place at the Beaumarhais Theatre (starting at 8.40am), where each band will perform a programme, including the set work. A Whit Friday-style march competition will also take place on Saturday afternoon in the town square in front of Chateau d'Amboise, whilst the bands will also perform an outdoor entertainment programme at Parking Tour Heurtault.

The Gala Concert on Saturday evening will feature Carlton Main Frickley Colliery conducted by Allan Withington, alongside trumpet soloist Sergei Nakariakov.

On Sunday morning there will be a concert given by A Tours De Brass.

The Gala Concert on Saturday evening will feature Carlton Main Frickley Colliery conducted by Allan Withington, alongside trumpet soloist Sergei Nakariakov 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Championship Section:

Set Work: Star Crossed Lovers (Stephen Roberts)

Adjudicators: Chris Jeans; Laurent Douvre; Peter Collins

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

First Section:

Set Work: Variations on Was Lebet (Andrew Wainwright)

Adjudicators: Chris Jeans; Laurent Douvre; Peter Collins

Flixton Brass (Adie Smith)

Witton Albion (Mike Jones)

Second Section:

Set Work: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (Philip Harper)

Adjudicators: Chris Jeans; Laurent Douvre; Peter Collins

A Tours De Brass (Stephane Balzeau)

Third Section:

Set Work: The Golden Sabre (Kit Turnbull)

Adjudicators: Chris Jeans; Laurent Douvre; Peter Collins

Brass Band De La Vienne (Mathias Charton)

Fourth & Youth Section:

Set Work: Neverland (Christopher Bond)

Adjudicators: Chris Jeans; Laurent Douvre; Peter Collins

Brass Band Du CRR De Tours (David Hubert)