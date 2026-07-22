Best of Brass line-up announced

Eight bands will provide the monthly entertainment as part of the Leeds International Concert series.

The organisers of the Leeds International Concert Season have confirmed the line-up of bands that will perform as part of its 'Best of Brass' 2026/27 series.

Yorkshire Imperial; Hepworth; Carlton Main Frickley; Flowers; Black Dyke Band; Grimethorpe Colliery; Rothwell Temperance and Brighouse & Rastrick will perform on Saturday evenings (7.30pm) at Pudsey Civic Hall from October through to May 2027.

Perfect setting

In announcing the line-up they stated: "Whether you're a lifelong brass lover or new to the brass band world, there's no better way to hear a brass band live at this level.

Pudsey Civic Hall provides a welcoming home for the series. With excellent transport links, free parking, and a wellâ€stocked bar, it's the perfect setting to enjoy worldâ€class brass music."

It was also confirmed that if you book four or more 'Best of Brass' concerts in the same transaction you can save 10%.

Dates:

Yorkshire Imperial Band

Saturday 17th October (7.30pm)

Hepworth Band

Saturday 28th November (7.30pm)

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Saturday 19th December (7.30pm)

Flowers Band

Saturday 16th January (7.30pm)

Black Dyke Band

Saturday 13th February (7.30pm)

Grimethorpe Colliery

Saturday 13th March (7.30pm)

Rothwell Temperance

Saturday 10th April (7.30pm)

Brighouse & Rastrick

Saturday 8th May (7.30pm)