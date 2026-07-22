Hotel packages for London and York

rooms4groups has some great deals on offer for the National Finals

Rooms4groups, the official group accommodation partner for the 2026 National Championships of Great Britain has announced that there are still some great deals to bag for the Royal Albert Hall weekend at the popular Copthorne Tara Kensington.

The rate is £159 per double for sole occupancy or £189 per double/twin including breakfast (per room, per night).

Great deals

There are also great deals to be had for the 2026 National Finals in York, so if you are interested and want to enjoy a weekend of great music making in London or York get in touch at:

https://rooms4groups.co.uk/contact-us/