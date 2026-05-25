Death of Les Webb

The death has been announced of the popular teacher, player and conductor, Les Webb.

The death on May 20th has been announced of Les Webb, the hugely popular teacher, player and conductor of Golborne Band.

He first made his mark as an outstanding solo trombone player with Williams Fairey, as well as with Foden's and Grimethorpe amongst others. He was a member of the Fairey (Geneva) Band that won the English National title in 2010, claiming the 'Best Instrumentalist' award for his contribution to their winning performance of 'Eden'.

Banding success

He first took the baton with Eccles Borough Band in 2006, immediately leading to victory at the Northern Open.

It was the start of a highly successful partnership — one that resulted in further victories at the Butlins Mineworkers Championship in 2008 and again 2009, as well as the Fourth Section North West Regional Championships the same year.



After a short break where he concentrated on his playing, he then returned with Marple Band, also winning on his first contest appearance at the 2013 Third Section North West Regional Championships and coming runner-up in the Second Section a year later.

A short stint with Glossop Old (which led to qualification to the Second Section National Final in 2016) was followed by a further playing break before he took the baton for what was to be a hugely enjoyable tenure at Golborne.

Golborne

The partnership flourished, claiming the Fourth Section North West Regional title in 2023 and then, following a second successive qualification, the Third Section National title itself in 2024 at Cheltenham.

His final appearance on the contest stage came with the band at this year's North West Regional Championships in Blackpool.

Music is fun

In their statement following his passing, Golborne Band stated: "His infectious energy and guiding motto, "music is fun", shaped every rehearsal and performance, and carried the band to extraordinary success — including the ultimate honour of National Champion at Cheltenham in 2024, which gained us promotion to the Second Section. It was a journey that will never be forgotten.

Les made the bandroom a place of joy, laughter, and purpose. He believed in every single one of us, and we believed in him."

Condolences

They added: "The band, our families, and the wider brass band community have lost a truly special person. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his partner Amy Partington â€” herself a familiar and valued face in the band room as a regular dep, and very much part of the Golborne family â€” and to all of Les's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

Les made the bandroom a place of joy, laughter, and purpose. He believed in every single one of us, and we believed in him Golborne Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Tributes

His former bands and fellow also paid tribute, with Eccles Brough stating: "Les helped rebuild Eccles into a full band once again and, more importantly, brought back a real sense of belief, enjoyment and ambition.

Les knew exactly what he wanted musically and was hugely competitive, especially when contests came around, but rehearsals were always fun. He was sociable, great company, and quickly became a big part of the band both on and off the stand. The success enjoyed during those years remains a proud chapter in the band's history."

Glossop Old Band stated that they were "deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and former MD".