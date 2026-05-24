Wright & Round: The World's Greatest Storyteller (arr. Philip Harper)

Philip Harper brings musical magic to the glorious storytelling of author Roald Dahl in a work that formed part of one of their title winning Brass in Concert programmes.
Featuring music from the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as the classic songs 'Pure Imagination' and 'When I Grow Up', the medley blends nostalgia, warmth and high-energy showmanship in an entertaining showcase packed with audience appeal.
Packed
Scored for bands from around Second Section standard upwards it is packed with colour, excitement and contrast, making it ideal for concerts, family events and lighter entertainment programmes.
At around 9 minutes in duration, it works perfectly as a substantial feature item while still keeping audiences thoroughly engaged.
Difficulty: 2nd Section
Length: 9 minutes
Purchase:
Purchase and view PDFs
https://wrightandround.com/products/themes/films/the-world-s-greatest-storyteller
Video Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TW147Ufk-k&list=RD9TW147Ufk-k&start_radio=1
More information
www.wrightandround.com
Tel: 01453 753298