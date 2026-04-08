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Spring upgrade from Doodles

The bespoke mouthpiece business is offering a Spring custom upgrade...

Doodles
  There are a huge number of different combinations you can choose

Wednesday, 08 April 2026

        

Doodles Mouthpiece Replating, the respected business that provides players in the brass band movement with a bespoke professional service, has been kept busy over the last weeks with demand driven by the series of Area Championships around the country.

Perfect time

Spring is the perfect time for a clean, overhaul and new finish though with owner David Houghton telling 4BR that there is no time like the present to spruce things up.

"After all that heavy work in rehearsals and home practice over the last few months now is the ideal time to treat yourself and give your mouthpiece an update or even a new look.

We have done work on everything from soprano to BBb bass and everything in between, so if you are looking for something different why not try a bright finish, brushed satin, all in silver, gold or rose gold?"

Custom

He added that custom finishes are becoming ever more popular: "They are and we can do any combination — all customers have to do is send a good quality picture of your mouthpiece to us with make, model etc and we can come up with a design that you are happy with before we proceed."

Find out more:

To find out more about contact Dave at: doodlesreplating@gmail.com
or go to the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560795664656

        

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