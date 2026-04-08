Limited tickets only for NYBBGB Easter concerts

Thee are only limited tickets left if you wish to enjoy the New Horizons Concerts of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Leyburn and Manchester — so be quick.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Easter Course is currently underway at Duchy College in Harrogate under the baton of Prof Nicholas Childs, with the focus of attention their upcoming 'New Horizons' concerts.

The first is at The Garden Rooms at Tennants in Leyburn (DL8 5SG) on Saturday 11th April (5.00pm), followed by their appearance at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester on Saturday 18th April (6.00pm).

Ticket sales have been high and there are now only limited availability for both events — so if you want to come along, you need to be quick.

Victoria Wood

As has been reported the concerts will feature the world premiere of 'Victorian Wood: A Laugh Less Ordinary' by Andrea Price, a commission through the Victoria Wood Foundation which pays homage to the life of the remarkable comic artist.

The guest soloist is Mike Cavanagh, the solo baritone of the Black Dyke Band, who will perform Peter Graham's 'Concerto for Baritone'. Works by Bruce Broughton, Edward Gregson and Paul Lovatt-Cooper are also featured.

Tickets:



Leyburn Concert:

Saturday 11th April at 5.00pm

The Garden Rooms at Tennants

The Auction House

Harmby Road

Leyburn (DL8 5SG)

Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-easter-concert-2026-1/

Royal Northern College of Music Concert:

Saturday 18th April at 6.00pm

RNCM, 124 Oxford Road

Manchester (M13 9RD)

Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-easter-concert-2026-2/