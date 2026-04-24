Report & Result: 10th European Solo Championship

Young Swiss cornet star Simon Gabriel adds to his growing list of accolades as he becomes European Solo Champion in Linz.

17 year old Swiss cornet player Simon Gabriel has become the 10th European Solo Champion following an exciting final held at the Brucknerhaus in Linz on Thursday evening.

Mature

His concerto performance of the Torstein Aagaard-Nilson, 'Cornet Concerto' of superb technique allied to mature musical understanding saw him not only claim the first prize package worth 2500 Euro but also add the 500 Euro Band Prize and 500 Euro Audience Prize as well.

Judges Edward Gregson, Katrina Marzella-Wheller and Margaret Antrobus were unanimous in their decision.

Simon plays with Brass Band Graubunden in Switzerland and has already gained many regional and national solo awards, including winning titles at the prestigious Swiss National Solo Championships.

His performances in 2025 also saw him selected as a member of the 4BR Band of the Year, whilst he also made his guest debut for Skelmanthorpe Band at the Yorkshire Area Championships in March,

Finalists

Runner-up was 19 year old Lithuanian Jovita Kasperaviciute, after she gave a fine performance of Judith Bingham's 'Venice' Euphonium Concert.

Third place went to 22 year old Belgian tenor horn player Anke Verboven after she performed Edward Gregson's 'Three Gods' Concerto.

All the finalists were accompanied by Brass Band Fribourg from Switzerland, conducted by Robin Bartholini.

The first round of the contest saw 19 competitions perform for judges Thomas Doss and Lito Fontana in Linz at the beginning of the week. 8 performers went through to the second round where they were judged by Thomas Ludescher and Felix Geroldinger.

The three finalists each had to perform a concerto work.

Result:

Adjudicators: Edward Gregson; Katrina Marzella-Wheeler; Margaret S Antrobus.

1. Simon Gabriel (cornet) â€” Switzerland

2. Jovita Kasperaviciute (euphonium) â€” Lithuania

3. Anke Verboven (tenor horn) â€” Belgium