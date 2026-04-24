                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 10th European Solo Championship

Young Swiss cornet star Simon Gabriel adds to his growing list of accolades as he becomes European Solo Champion in Linz.

Linz
  The first European title has been claimed in Linz

Friday, 24 April 2026

        

17 year old Swiss cornet player Simon Gabriel has become the 10th European Solo Champion following an exciting final held at the Brucknerhaus in Linz on Thursday evening.

Mature

His concerto performance of the Torstein Aagaard-Nilson, 'Cornet Concerto' of superb technique allied to mature musical understanding saw him not only claim the first prize package worth 2500 Euro but also add the 500 Euro Band Prize and 500 Euro Audience Prize as well.

Judges Edward Gregson, Katrina Marzella-Wheller and Margaret Antrobus were unanimous in their decision.

Simon plays with Brass Band Graubunden in Switzerland and has already gained many regional and national solo awards, including winning titles at the prestigious Swiss National Solo Championships.

His performances in 2025 also saw him selected as a member of the 4BR Band of the Year, whilst he also made his guest debut for Skelmanthorpe Band at the Yorkshire Area Championships in March,

Finalists

Runner-up was 19 year old Lithuanian Jovita Kasperaviciute, after she gave a fine performance of Judith Bingham's 'Venice' Euphonium Concert.

Third place went to 22 year old Belgian tenor horn player Anke Verboven after she performed Edward Gregson's 'Three Gods' Concerto.

All the finalists were accompanied by Brass Band Fribourg from Switzerland, conducted by Robin Bartholini.

The first round of the contest saw 19 competitions perform for judges Thomas Doss and Lito Fontana in Linz at the beginning of the week. 8 performers went through to the second round where they were judged by Thomas Ludescher and Felix Geroldinger.

The three finalists each had to perform a concerto work.

Result:

Adjudicators: Edward Gregson; Katrina Marzella-Wheeler; Margaret S Antrobus.

1. Simon Gabriel (cornet) â€” Switzerland
2. Jovita Kasperaviciute (euphonium) â€” Lithuania
3. Anke Verboven (tenor horn) â€” Belgium

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Symphony Hall

2028 European Championships to be held in Birmingham

April 24 • EBBA to run 50th anniversary event at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Linz

Report & Result: 10th European Solo Championship

April 24 • Young Swiss cornet star Simon Gabriel adds to his growing list of accolades as he becomes European Solo Champion in Linz.

Stevenage

Abusive and threatening behaviour sees ban

April 24 • The London & Southern Counties Regional Championships have acted to ban a band member after abusing and threatening behaviour towards a concert hall steward.

Fleetwood contest

Fleetwood live...

April 24 • If you can't get to Linz or Fleetwood this weekend you can still just sit back and enjoy the action from the comfort of your own home.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Saturday 25 April • St Wilfrid's Church. Church Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 8LA

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Saturday 25 April • St Wilfrid's Church. Church Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 8LA

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 1 May • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 3 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - FiveBy5 Trumpet Quintet

Tuesday 5 May • Charlton House and Gardens. Charlton Road, . London. . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

April 23 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director. The band rehearse on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Placed 3rd in the North of England 4th section contest. We are a registered charity and have a thriving training band.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

April 23 • SOLO HORN Vacancy. The Leicestershire Co-op Band (2nd Section National Finalists & 1st Section from 2027) have a vacancy for Solo Horn. We are an ambitious band with a healthy balance of contests and concerts, always striving for high musical standards.

City of Norwich Brass

April 23 • City of Norwich Brass are seeking a talented and confident solo (tutti) cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. We offer a welcoming environment with a diverse and challenging musical repertoire playing at regular concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top