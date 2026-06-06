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Result: 2026 Clans vs Counties

Kingdom Brass becomes the first cross border title holder at a brand new entertainment contest in Northumberland.

Kingdom Brass
  Kingdom Brass became the first winner of the new cross border contest

Saturday, 06 June 2026

        

Kingdom Brass becomes the first cross border title holder at a brand new entertainment contest in Northumberland.

Report to follow:

Result:

Adjudicator: John Doyle

1. Kingdom Brass (Eoin Tonner): 195*
2. Cockerton Prize Silver (Duncan Wilson): 193
3. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier): 189**
4= Felling (Jason Smith): 188
4= Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray): 188**
5. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Carlone Tennant): 187
6. Dysart Colliery (Robert W. Fraser): 186
7. Annan Town (Ross Bahla): 185
8. Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Gavin M Brown): 182*
9. Marske Brass (Victoria Wilson):178***

* 1 point time penalty
** 2 point time penalty
*** 3 point time penalty
Most Entertaining Band: Jedforest Instrumental
Best Instrumentalist: Nicola Evans (flugel) — Bearpark & Esh Colliery
Outstanding Young Performer (under 25): Aaron Arthur, (Eb tuba) — Brass Sounds Inverclyde

        

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