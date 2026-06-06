Result: 2026 Clans vs Counties

Kingdom Brass becomes the first cross border title holder at a brand new entertainment contest in Northumberland.
Report to follow:
Result:
Adjudicator: John Doyle
1. Kingdom Brass (Eoin Tonner): 195*
2. Cockerton Prize Silver (Duncan Wilson): 193
3. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier): 189**
4= Felling (Jason Smith): 188
4= Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray): 188**
5. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Carlone Tennant): 187
6. Dysart Colliery (Robert W. Fraser): 186
7. Annan Town (Ross Bahla): 185
8. Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Gavin M Brown): 182*
9. Marske Brass (Victoria Wilson):178***
* 1 point time penalty
** 2 point time penalty
*** 3 point time penalty
Most Entertaining Band: Jedforest Instrumental
Best Instrumentalist: Nicola Evans (flugel) — Bearpark & Esh Colliery
Outstanding Young Performer (under 25): Aaron Arthur, (Eb tuba) — Brass Sounds Inverclyde