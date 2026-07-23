Baker takes baton at Langley

Dr Brett Baker is the new MD at Langley Band.

The Langley Band has announced the appointment of Dr Brett Baker as their new Musical Director.

Having already worked with the band in recent weeks, the partnership is looking ahead with a delighted Chairperson Oli Wilson telling 4BR: "We are thrilled to welcome Brett with his experience and enthusiasm already making a significant mark. We are all looking forward to the progress we can make together."

Ideal fit

The Cory trombonist brings a wide arc of different musical experience with Oli adding that his combination of elite-level performing experience and his passion for musical education making him, "the ideal fit for Langley Band as it continues to build on recent successes and pursue its ambitions for the future."

He added: "There is a genuine sense of optimism throughout the organisation as the partnership begins, with everyone looking forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Delighted

In response, Brett told 4BR: "I'm delighted. From my first rehearsal I was struck by the commitment, positivity and willingness of the players to develop and improve.

There's a great atmosphere within the organisation and I'm excited to be working with such a dedicated group of musicians. I look forward to helping the band achieve its goals and seeing what we can accomplish together."