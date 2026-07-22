Adjudication panels for National Finals announced

The panels of judges who will make the National Final decisions has been confirmed.

Kapitol Promotions has released details of the adjudication panels for the 2026 National Finals.

The trio who will judge at the Royal Albert Hall on Philip Sparke's 'A Road Less Travelled By' on October 3rd, will be Rob Wiffin (Chairperson), Ray Farr and Alan Morrison.

Experience

Rob Wiffin makes his eighth appearance, and third in a row. It was confirmed by Kapitol that as Chairperson he will act as the spokesperson for the panel and, "serve as the principal point of contact should any discussion or clarification be required within the adjudicating box."The same role has been allocated for the panels in York.

Alan Morrison makes his fourth appearance following those in 2013, 2018 and 2019. Hugely experienced, he has judged at elite level throughout the UK as well as at the European Championships at many National Championship events, including New Zealand.

Ray Farr makes his second appearance, 14 years after he last took in the role in 2012. He has also adjudicated at the British Open, European Championships and National Championships at elite level in Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, North America, Australia, France, Germany, The Netherlands and Belgium.

York Finals

The panels that will judge at the Section 1-4 National Finals in York on the weekend of the 19th & 20th September have also been confirmed.

David Hirst (tenth National Finals appearance), David Thornton (third) and Mark Wilkinson (eighth) will judge the First Section contenders on 'Beyond the Falls — The Smoke that Thunders', with Robert Childs (eleventh), Stephen Cobb (sixth) and Sheona Wade (third) tasked with separating the bands on 'Song of Courage' in the Second Section.

Brett Baker (fourth), Alan Bourne (fifth) and Andrea Price (third) will make the Third Section decisions on 'Snow Island' in the Third Section, with Stephanie Binns (third), Nicholas Garman (fifth) and Steve Pritchard Jones (fifth) making the decisions in the Fourth Section on 'Heroes of the North'.

Calibre

Commenting on the appointments, Philip Morris, Managing Director of Kapitol Promotions, said: "We are delighted with the calibre of adjudicators appointed for this year's National Finals, the vast majority of whom have extensive experience at this level. Competing bands can therefore be assured that they will be assessed by panels of proven expertise and professionalism".

He added: "We are also pleased to continue our support of the AoBBA Trainee Adjudicator Scheme at the Sections 1-4 National Finals. The opportunity for trainees to observe and engage with our official adjudicators provides invaluable experience and contributes to the development of future adjudicating talent within the movement."

Panels:





Championship Section:

Rob Wiffin (Chairperson)

Ray Farr

Alan Morrison

Section 1:

David Hirst (Chairperson)

David Thornton

Mark Wilkinson

Section 2:

Stephen Cobb (Chairperson)

Dr. Robert Childs

Sheona Wade

Section 3:

Andrea Price (Chairperson)

Brett Baker

Alan Bourne

Section 4:

Stephanie Binns (Chairperson)

Nicholas Garman

Steve Pritchard Jones