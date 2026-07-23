Countdown on for Bandamonium

There will be bandamonium in Devon on Saturday 25th July — and you can enjoy it all live and on demand thanks to NXTOD.

The countdown is one for what promises to be a fantastic day of community music making as the organisers prepare to host the popular Bandamomium event in Devon on Saturday 25th July.

If you can't get along in person you can still enjoy all 28 entertainment programme performances along with a Massed Band Concert with over 800 Players on the NXTOD broadcast platform.

All the action

NXTOD will capture the action from two locations, Hatherleigh Market & Hatherleigh Square, both live and on demand so that you won't miss a single note â€” and it's add free thanks to generous funding from the Arts Council England.

The fun begins at 11.00am, with each band presenting its programme, with the Massed Band Concert, with over 800 players, scheduled for around 8.00pm.

Taking part

Taking part are: Brass Aid, Barbarians, London City, Hampshire Harlequins, Thurlstone, Torrington Silver, Gosport Solent Brass, St Swithuns, Wadhurst, Basingstoke Silver, London Metropolitan, Okehampton, Liss Band, Lympstone Band, Hatherleigh Band, St Austell, Rayleigh Brass, Stoke Sub Hamdon, Brass Toffs, Exeter Railway, Cathays, Bristol East, Watford Band, Holsworthy Band, Newquay Band, City of Bath, Weston Brass and St Brewards Silver.

NXTOD have released the running order and programmes of each of the bands, so be sure to check out what's in store over on www.nxtod.com

Sign up and enjoy



https://nxtod.com/bandamonium-2026/