Halifax Minster to host Conducting hopefuls

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) will welcome 10 semi-finalists to its Conducting Competition at Halifax Minster.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) will hold its annual Conducting Competition at Halifax Minster in West Yorkshire on Saturday 20th June.

Supported by Yamaha and the Yorkshire Music Future Trust, the flagship event has once again drawn worldwide interest from conductors wishing to add the title to their CV and the chance to work with the Hammonds and Elland Silver Bands.

Tests

Adjudicators Andrea Price and Chris Houlding will assess the 10 semi-finalists working with Hammonds Band on either 'Metamorphosis on Finlandia' by Andrew Wainwright or 'Ghosts of Industry' by Lucy Pankhurst.

Five finalists will be chosen to for the final which will see them rehearse and conduct Elland Silver Band in the evening's 'Brass Classics' Gala Concert, which will culminate in the announcement of the 2026 winner.

Public event

The event is open to the public, with the semi-finals starting at 11.15am. The Gala Concert will start promptly at 7.30pm. The event also offers the opportunity to meet BBCA Executive members and to learn more about the organisation.