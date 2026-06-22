World Rankings: June 2026

Flowers bloom as Gloucester band reach No. 1 in the world after historic European triumph.

A vibrant and historic spring contest season sees Flowers Band at the top of the Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings for the first time ever, following the Gloucester-based band's debut victory at the European Championships in Austria. Swiss Champion, Valasia, is also a big mover following its runner-up place in Linz, while Germany's 3BA flies up the table to 14th following its fourth place.

Elsewhere, Milnrow and Hepworth move up after confirming their places in this year's British Open at the Spring Festival, where Kirkintilloch and Sandhurst were also successful, while Brisbane Excelsior took the Australian National title, North Shore Brass took a first New Zealand title, Five Lakes regained the North American Championships and Drogheda captured the Irish National title.

Other ranking contests taking place since the last update were:

ConsTest Birmingham Open — won by Derwent Brass;

Flemish Open — won by Hauts de France;

BBNI Spring Festival — won by Laganvale Metal Technology;

Holme Valley Contest — won by Unite the Union;

Fife Brass Band Festival — won by Kingdom Brass;

Fleetwood Contest — won by Blackburn and Darwen;

Oslo Brass Festival — won by Krohnengen;

Aalborg Music Festival — won by Nordvestjysk Brass Band;

DCBBA Picnic in the Park Contest — won by Felling;

SEWBBA Treforest Festival — won by Parc and Dare.

The next update will follow the British Open and Lower Section National Finals in September, so there's plenty of potential for movement throughout the top 200!

Top 10 bands

1. Flowers

2. Valaisia Brass Band

3. Brighouse and Rastrick

4. Eikanger-Bjørsvik

5. Brass Band Treize Etoiles

6. Cory

7. Foden's

8. Brass Band Willebroek

9. Tredegar

10. Black Dyke

To view all rankings go to:

www.4barsrest.com/rankings