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Report & Result: 2026 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune

Milnrow adds to British Open contesting funds with double top victory in Darwen.

Milnrow
  Double top: Milnrow topped both disciplines on the contest

Tuesday, 23 June 2026

        

Grand Shield champion Milnrow added a £700 Darwen deposit to their banding funds as they look towards their British Open challenge in September, as they secured the march and hymn tune honours at the 11th running of the popular event.

In addition, Principal cornet player Stephanie Binns won the 'Best Soloist' prize as their performances of 'Knight Templar' and 'Nicaea' topped both disciplines from adjudicators John Doyle ahead of North West rivals Wardle Anderson Brass, with North Wales challengers Northop Silver in third.

Great day

Reflecting on their latest success the band stated: "We've had a great day... placed first both the march and hymn and Stephanie also picked up the Best Soloist prize!

Congratulations to Wardle Anderson Brass and Northop Silver Band for their podium finishes and a huge thank you for a well organised event and to all of the volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly!"

Best of the rest

Wingates took the 'Best First Section' prize of £250 in coming fourth with their renditions of 'Knight Templar' and 'Reflections in Nature' ahead of Eccles Borough. The 'Best' Second and Third Section prizes went to Haslingden & Helmshore and Stalybridge, with the Fourth Section claimed by Greenfield.

There was a special mention and prize to Blackburn & Darwen Community Band who also hosted and organised the successful event.

An event spokesperson later said: "Thank you to everyone who came to watch the contest today. It was a fantastic day of brass banding and a day of sunshine!

Result:

Adjudicator: John Doyle
March/Hymn = Total

1. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 1/1 = 2
2. Wardle Andeson Brass (Jamie Cooper): 2/2 = 4
3. Northop (Ryan Richards): 3/3 = 6
4. Wingates (Andrew Porter): 4/4 = 8
5. Haslingden & Helmshore (Tommy Tynan): 5/5 = 10
6. Poulton le Fylde (Stephen Craig): 6/7 = 13*
7. Lostock Hall Memorial (Matt Shaw): 7/6 = 13
8. Stalybridge (John Binns): 8/9 = 17*
9. Eccles Borough (Alistair Harrison): 9/8 = 17
10. Greenfield (Paul Towle): 10/10 = 20
11. Blackburn & Darwen Community (Alan Thomas): 11/11 = 22

*March takes precedence

Best Soloist: Stephanie Binns (cornet) — Milnrow
Youngest Player: Luna (Blackburn & Darwen Community)

        

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