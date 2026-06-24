Grimethorpe add quartet strength to ranks

Four new players have joined Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Fresh from the news that they will provide a post-British Open 'Brassed Off live' concert at Symphony Hall in September, Grimethorpe Colliery Band has confirmed the signing of a quartet of new players.

Great strength

Joining the band are Tim Mossad (second trombone), Alexa Collier (second baritone), Pam Davis (second cornet) and Drew Hill (third cornet), with Band Manager, Andy Kennedy telling 4BR: "We're delighted to be able to welcome these players. This adds great strength of talented youth and experience to key positions ahead of our challenges at the British Open, National Finals as well as our high profile concert events."

Positive direction

Musical Director, Ben Dixon added: "I'm delighted to welcome Tim, Alexa, Pam and Drew. Each brings their own qualities, and they have all settled in really well. Their appointments reflect the positive direction of travel at Grimethorpe, and we are all looking forward to working with them."

The quartet made their debuts at recent concerts at Wakefield Cathedral and at the Nevill Holt Festival.