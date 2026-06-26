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Interview with Alan Duguid

4BR talks to conductor Alan Duguid about the inspirations behind his band's latest contemporary concert featuring works by Malcolm Arnold, David Bedford, Judith Bingham, Freddie Myers, Richard Rodney Bennett, Edmund Rubbra and Raymond Yiu.

Alan Duguid
  Alan Duguid talks to 4BR Editor, Iwan Fox

Friday, 26 June 2026

        

4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with Regent Brass MD, Alan Duguid as he prepares his band for its latest exploration of contemporary works for the brass band medium.

It extends their artistic reputation with works that explore concepts of musical inheritance and renewal, older ideas and new influences.

It takes place at St Saviour's Church on Sunday 5th July (6.30pm start) on Eton Road, South Hampstead, London (NW3 4SQ). The event is free entry.

To listen:
https://soundcloud.com/iwanfox/interview-with-alan-duguid

Programme:
Little Suite No. 2 (Malcolm Arnold)
Variations on 'The Shining River' (Edmund Rubbra arr. Philip Littlemore)
The Song of the Reed (Freddie Meyers) (World Premiere)
These are our Footsteps (Judith Bingham)
Toccata for Tristan (David Bedford)
Flowers of the Forest (Richard Rodney Bennett)
Ink Garden (Raymond Yiu)

        

TAGS: Regent Brass

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