Soli connection to come to an end

The musical partnership between Anne Van den Berg and Soli Brass will come to an end after this year's Dutch National Championships.

The successful musical partnership between conductor Anne van den Berg and Soli Brass is to come to an end after 14 years.

In what was described as "an intensive, inspiring and successful collaboration", the duo will makes its final collective contest bow at the Dutch National Championships in Utrecht in October.

Great pride

In announcing the news, the band stated: "Although we received this decision with some sorrow, we look back with great pride and gratitude on the past years. Under the leadership of Anne, Soli Brass has gone through impressive development. Thanks to his musical vision, commitment and involvement, he has made a significant contribution to the level at which the band is today."

Together the Leeuwarden band memorably claimed the Dutch National Championship in 2021 (their first win since 2005), going on to perform notably at the European Championships in 2023. The band's consistency under his baton also saw them come runner-up at the Dutch Nationals in 2015 and 2018, and third in 2022.

Special partnership

Soli Brass was also runner-up at the French Open in 2017 and secured podium finishes at the Dutch Open in addition to gaining acclaim for their artistic projects.

They added: "We are determined to end this special partnership in a way that does justice to everything we have achieved together."

