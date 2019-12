The sight and sounds of the festive season can already be heard in all parts of the country...

Tim Sidwell of Rath Trombones in Honley, West Yorkshire, blows Christmas decorations out of the bell of one of the company's instruments...

Rath has a global reputation, supplying their trombones to many of the world's finest players, ensembles, orchestras and brass bands. They will be sending their hand-crafted trombones to countries including America, and Japan before Christmas.

