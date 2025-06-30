                 

Report & Result: Red Admiral March & Hymn Tune Contest

The wizards of Hepworth pick up yet another march and hymn tune victory as they take the inaugural Red Admiral honours.

Hepworth
  Hepworth picked up plenty of prizes in Croston

Monday, 30 June 2025

        

The Hepworth Band carried on its domination of the Summer series of march & hymn tune contests as they won the inaugural Red Admiral event in Croston nearly Chorley in Lancashire.

Wizard

With the sun blazing down and with the band in shirtsleeves, their polished renditions of what have become their signature pieces — the march 'The Wizard' and the hymn tune 'In Love for Me' under MD Ryan Watkins (who bravely kept his suit jacket on) saw them top both disciplines to take home the first prize package of £1,500.

Reflecting on their success the band said that despite the blazing sun, the band "kept their cool" as adjudicator Daniel Brooks praised the "super quality playing" of their performances. "We're absolutely thrilled to finish the contest season on a high note!"

Fine event

The band also thanked the organisers for what was a fine event, promoted and run with a warm welcome, excellent facilities, a friendly sense of competitiveness and fun (with an extra prize of a 'chippy tea' and even an escape room experience donated by a local sponsor).

Prize winners

The Longridge Band conducted by Mark Peacock was a clear runner-up, taking the £600 prize with their performances 'Mephistopheles' and 'Love Unknown', with their fine solo cornet player Sion Lloyd picking up the 'Best Soloist' award.

The Middleton was third (£300) thanks to their renditions of 'Viva Burkinshaw' and 'In Love for Me', whilst section prizes of £250 went to Pemberton Old DW B (First); BMP Goodshaw (Third) and Friezland (Fourth/Unregistered).

The success of the event has already meant that next year's contest has been pencilled in for Sunday 28th June.

Result:

Adjudicator: Daniel Brooks
March/Hymn = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins) 47/49 = 96
2. Longridge (Mark Peacock) 45/46 = 91
3. Middleton (Jamie Cooper) 42/45 = 87
4. Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Ryan Breen) 43/42 = 85
5. BMP Europe Goodshaw (Dean Redfern) 40/44 = 84
6. Trinity Girls (Craig Mann) 39/39 = 78
7. Besses o' th' Barn (Sam Olsson) 38/38 = 76
8. Friezland (Max Stannard) 37/36 = 73*
9. Brindle (Steve Hartley) 36/37 = 73
*March mark takes precedent

Best March: Hepworth
Best Hymn: Hepworth
Best Soloist: Sion Lloyd (cornet) — Longridge

Best First Section Band: Pemberton Old DW B
Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Goodshaw
Best Fourth Section/Unregistered Band: Friezland

        

