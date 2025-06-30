Last chord for Cory legends

The final notes of a decade of unprecedented success have been delivered by Glyn and Helen Williams at Cory Band.

Cory Band's recent major CD release recording in Cardiff marked the final band appearances of Glyn and Helen Williams.

A fond farewell was given to the duo who have left an indelible mark on the Brass in Concert Champion during their decade long association as performers.

Prizes and accolades

These have included helping the band to a trio of European, British Open and National Championship victories and no fewer than six Brass in Concert wins. They also included two 'Grand Slams' in 2016 and 2019

Individual awards were similarly numerous, as were accolades for their solo contributions on tours to the USA, South Korea and Australia, as well as at major festivals, concerts and on multiple recordings.

Tribute

Paying his tribute, Cory MD, Philip Harper said: "Helen is a player of the highest calibre and it has been my privilege to be able to share so many musical highlights with her over ten years.

There have been so many wonderful solos in so many concerts, from the early days of 'Under the Boardwalk', through the emotion of 'A Little Star Went Out' and the exquisite control in 'Only in Sleep'. Helen's artistry has always shone through.

My highlight has to be the 2016 Nationals when, in 'Journey of the Lone Wolf', I was just one of several thousand in the Royal Albert Hall who were mesmerised under the spell of the Helen's solo flugel extended cadenza, delivered with zen-like calm and authority, which undoubtedly won us the title."

We would like to place on record an enormous thank you to Helen and Glyn, for everything they have done for Cory Band during their outstanding decade of membership MD, Philip Harper

The MD also paid tribute to Glyn in stating: "Glyn has been an absolute cornerstone in Cory Band's achievements in the past decade; his commanding sound, musicality and leadership shaping the entire lower band, and his solo playing maintaining such an incredibly high level on all occasions.

I have always marvelled at his composure under pressure, playing with bravery and flair, often even surpassing himself on the biggest of occasions.

I will never forget his outstanding performance on 'Explorers on the Moon' at the Europeans in Montreux, as well as his extraordinary performances of my 'Euphonium Concerto', but there have been too many highlights to mention and it has been my privilege to share so many moments on stage with such a master-musician."

Cory legends

In addressing their joint contribution to the band, he added: "We would like to place on record an enormous thank you to Helen and Glyn, for everything they have done for Cory Band during their outstanding decade of membership.

It is no coincidence that this has been one of the most successful periods in the band's history. They will both be remembered as Cory legends."