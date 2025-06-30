                 

Mnozil Brass booked for Symphony Hall in 2027

After their memorable performance in Birmingham on the weekend, over 650 tickets have already been snapped up for their 2027 return.

Mnozil
  Mnozil will return with Strau$$ in 2027 (image: Maria Frodl)

Monday, 30 June 2025

        

Such has been the impact made by Mnozil Brass on their 30th anniversary tour appearance in Birmingham on the weekend, that over 650 tickets have already been sold for their next visit to Symphony Hall in 2027.

Standing ovation

Over 2000 people revelled in the entertainment provided by Thomas Gansch, Robert Rother, Roman Rindberger, Leonard Paul, Gerhard Fusli, Zoltan Kiss and Wifried Brandstotter, with the ensemble leaving the stage to a prolonged standing ovation.

Reflecting on their appearance the group stated: "It was a wonderful evening in front of an impressive backdrop and over two thousand enthusiastic people made sure that we will not forget it."

2027 return

As announced on the night, they will return with their new show 'Strau$$' on Saturday 26th June 2027 — one which they stated will "reveal absolutely everything about Strau$$, even the very last detail."

Speaking about the news of their return, Chris Proctor, Head of Programme at B:Music told 4BR: "I think everyone is still riding the amazing wave of electrifying entertainment brilliance after Saturday evening — it was something I'll never forget.

It was the ultimate demonstration of pure quality musicianship and the acoustic of the hall simply amplified it."

Memorable

He added: "We were thrilled that we were able to host Mnozil's only UK appearance of 2025 and to be able to book them for what promises to be yet another truly memorable evening in 2027.

It's great to be able to tell people that they need to be quick to book their seat for what is likely to be another sold out event — even when the performance is two years away!"

Tickets:

Go to: https://bmusic.co.uk/events/mnozil-brass-strauss

        

