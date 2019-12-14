Warm welcome for original Flower power

The Helston Band recently welcomed ex Brighouse Rastrick euph star Stephen Lord to their Cornish bandroom

The Helston Band, from the Cornish village that celebrates its famous Flora Day in May each year, recently welcomed former Brighouse & Rastrick solo euphonium player Stephen Lord to their bandroom.

Stephen certainly felt at home as he revealed that he played euphonium for the Yorkshire band as they performed on the famous 1977 recording of 'The Floral Dance'. The arrangement of Helston Band's signature tune was only kept from the number 1 spot by Paul McCartney and 'Mull of Kintyre'.

Delighted

Band spokesperson Simon Philips told 4BR: "Stephen was on holiday and we were delighted that he accepted the invitation given by our solo euphonium player, Stephen Thomas to come along."

He added: "It's safe to say that the years have not diminished Mr Lord's ability and we were delighted to have him sit in with us.

The band would like to thank Stephen and his wife Judith for coming down to join us and we hope he returns again and again."

Floral Dance

It was perhaps inevitable that Derek Broadbent's famous arrangement would make an appearance, but it wasn't until the end of rehearsal, after nearly two hours of Christmas music, that Stephen was reacquainted with a piece that saw him make an appearance on Top of the Pops.

By lucky coincidence, another ex-Brighouse player, tambourine expert Mike Hocking, also happened to be at the practice.