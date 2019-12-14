New international trombone tutor at RNCM

Marshall Gilkes has been appointed as International Visiting Tutor in Trombone at the RNCM in Manchester.

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) has announced the appointment of Marshall Gilkes as International Visiting Tutor in Trombone.

Having studied at the famous Julliard School on their renowned jazz programme he has played and recorded with a staggering number of artists and ensembles, including spending four years in Germany as a member of the WDR Big with which he recorded two Grammy-nominated albums.

Masterclass

A tutor at Berklee College and Manhattan School of Music, Marshall will join the RNCM's School of Wind, Brass and Percussion in February, working with trombone students and larger big band/jazz ensembles twice a year.

He will present a public masterclass on Tuesday 4th February at the RNCM at 7.30pm.