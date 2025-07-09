                 

*
Artists combine with AI to win composition prize

AI technology fuses with the 'human essence' to create award winning compositions in global competition.

ai rOBOT
  AI technology is increasingly being used in composition

Wednesday, 09 July 2025

        

In what is being seen as a significant step towards the acceptance of AI technology as an important tool of music composition, the winner has been announced of the first edition of the AI Music Contest, created in collaboration with the Kappa FuturFestival.

Fusion aim

Aimed at exploring the fusion of music, visuals and AI in live performance, more than 900 applications were received around the world, including over 300 fully developed live performance projects.

From these, the finalists were selected by an international jury of leading figures in electronic music, digital art and creative technology.

AI generation

Taking the top prize was DeLaurentis, a Paris-based DJ, producer and long-time AI music pioneer, with 'Sinvocea' which used AI-generated voices and real-time processing.

The other finalists — I AM JAS (Barcelona), Helang (New York), Marco Puccini (Milan) and MIRROW (Turin) also presented approaches to integrating AI with music and performance to demonstrate the creative potential of emerging technologies in the arts.

Artificial Intelligence can unlock entirely new dimensions of musical expression — innovative, immersive, and deeply emotional — while preserving the human essenceorganisers

Preserving human essence

Speaking about what the competition could well help further develop, Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, which promoted the event said; "The winner and all the finalists of the Reply AI Music Contest demonstrate how Artificial Intelligence can unlock entirely new dimensions of musical expression — innovative, immersive, and deeply emotional — while preserving the human essence."

        

