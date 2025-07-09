                 

*
banner

News

Celebration theme for National Youth Band concert in London

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be in musical celebration mode for their Summer Concert in London next month.

nybbgb
  The concert takes place at the Royal College of Music

Wednesday, 09 July 2025

        

The theme of 'Celebration' will underpin the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's concert appearance at the Royal College of Music in London next month.

Led by acclaimed orchestral conductor Martyn Brabbins, and featuring guest tenor horn soloist Tim De Maeseneer, it will conclude its Summer Course in a combination of emerging talent, compositional excellence and world-class artistry.

Time, place and tickets

Hosted on Saturday 9th August (5.00pm) at the magnificent Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall at the Royal College of Music in London, tickets are now available at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1248209009749

Major ensemble works from Herbert Howells and Edmund Rubbra will sit alongside Edward Gregson's 'Three Gods — Tenor Horn Concerto' in honour of the composer's 80th birthday celebration.

In addition the band will perform Elgar Howarth's thrilling arrangement of 'Baba Yaga' and 'The Great Gate of Kiev' from Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition'.

Four world premieres

The concert will also see the presentation of four world premieres, including 'Shapeshifter', a brand-new commission from award-winning composer Daniel Hall.

He states that it, "explores themes of identity, self-acceptance and personal transformation, reflecting through shifting moods and textures, the emotional journey of adapting to expectations, concealing vulnerability and ultimately embracing one's true self.

It ultimately celebrates human resilience, change and the courage to live authentically."

Young composers

In addition, there will be performances of the trio of the winning entries to NYBBGB's prestigious 'Young Composers' Competition'.

The audience will hear the exciting characterisations of 'Variations on an Enclosure' by Will Everitt, a harmonic exploration rooted in jazz and classical fusion, 'Betws-y-Coed' by Nina Martin which is inspired by the Welsh countryside and ecological reflection, and 'Nocturnal Dances' by Samuel Thackray, an evocative musical snapshot of a sleeping city.

We are proud to be recognised as a global leader in brass band commissioning and to give young composers, performers and audiences the chance to experience music that reflects the world we live inNYBBGB

Bold new music

The works further endorse the organisation's policy of commissioning for the medium, with NYBBGB, CEO Mark Bromley, telling 4BR: "Commissioning bold and meaningful new music is a core part of our mission.

We are proud to be recognised as a global leader in brass band commissioning and to give young composers, performers and audiences the chance to experience music that reflects the world we live in â€” both in sound and in spirit."

Among the NYBBGB's most significant recent commissions has been 'Fragile Earth', composed by Sir Karl Jenkins to mark a special collaboration between the organisation and The Wildlife Trusts.

Premiered by the band in 2024 under Director of Artistic Planning Dr Robert Childs, it explores the urgent themes of climate change, environmental fragility and ecological restoration.

Enjoy

To enjoy: https://youtu.be/Y-Tvx5_dgUg?si=n-p3kZUlRvfj-Urk&t=620

Concert details

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
Saturday 9th August
5.00pm
Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall,
Royal College of Music
London
SW7 2BS

Tickets: £17.50 / £15 concessions + booking fee — FREE for under 18s

Book online: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1248209009749

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbgb

Celebration theme for National Youth Band concert in London

July 9 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be in musical celebration mode for their Summer Concert in London next month.

ai rOBOT

Artists combine with AI to win composition prize

July 9 • AI technology fuses with the 'human essence' to create award winning compositions in global competition.

pRESTOCDS

Presto Music Collection: Six more classic CDs

July 8 • You can continue to build your classic brass collection of CDs with 4BR's partnership with Presto Music.

Youth Fest

Brass sounds fill the air at Youth Fest in Barnet

July 8 • BBE's 'Brass Fest' event saw over 200 young players provide fantastic entertainment and great music making in Barnet.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

July 9 • MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Mereside Brass

July 9 • MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials. Players of all ages & sections are welcome to visit or join us

Petworth Town Band

July 7 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for CORNETS, TUBA and BASS TROMBONE. We are an enthusiastic band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome you to join us and our inspirational MD Paula Streeter.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top