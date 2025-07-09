Celebration theme for National Youth Band concert in London

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be in musical celebration mode for their Summer Concert in London next month.

The theme of 'Celebration' will underpin the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's concert appearance at the Royal College of Music in London next month.

Led by acclaimed orchestral conductor Martyn Brabbins, and featuring guest tenor horn soloist Tim De Maeseneer, it will conclude its Summer Course in a combination of emerging talent, compositional excellence and world-class artistry.

Time, place and tickets

Hosted on Saturday 9th August (5.00pm) at the magnificent Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall at the Royal College of Music in London, tickets are now available at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1248209009749

Major ensemble works from Herbert Howells and Edmund Rubbra will sit alongside Edward Gregson's 'Three Gods — Tenor Horn Concerto' in honour of the composer's 80th birthday celebration.

In addition the band will perform Elgar Howarth's thrilling arrangement of 'Baba Yaga' and 'The Great Gate of Kiev' from Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition'.

Four world premieres

The concert will also see the presentation of four world premieres, including 'Shapeshifter', a brand-new commission from award-winning composer Daniel Hall.

He states that it, "explores themes of identity, self-acceptance and personal transformation, reflecting through shifting moods and textures, the emotional journey of adapting to expectations, concealing vulnerability and ultimately embracing one's true self.

It ultimately celebrates human resilience, change and the courage to live authentically."

Young composers

In addition, there will be performances of the trio of the winning entries to NYBBGB's prestigious 'Young Composers' Competition'.

The audience will hear the exciting characterisations of 'Variations on an Enclosure' by Will Everitt, a harmonic exploration rooted in jazz and classical fusion, 'Betws-y-Coed' by Nina Martin which is inspired by the Welsh countryside and ecological reflection, and 'Nocturnal Dances' by Samuel Thackray, an evocative musical snapshot of a sleeping city.

Bold new music

The works further endorse the organisation's policy of commissioning for the medium, with NYBBGB, CEO Mark Bromley, telling 4BR: "Commissioning bold and meaningful new music is a core part of our mission.

We are proud to be recognised as a global leader in brass band commissioning and to give young composers, performers and audiences the chance to experience music that reflects the world we live in â€” both in sound and in spirit."

Among the NYBBGB's most significant recent commissions has been 'Fragile Earth', composed by Sir Karl Jenkins to mark a special collaboration between the organisation and The Wildlife Trusts.

Premiered by the band in 2024 under Director of Artistic Planning Dr Robert Childs, it explores the urgent themes of climate change, environmental fragility and ecological restoration.

Enjoy

To enjoy: https://youtu.be/Y-Tvx5_dgUg?si=n-p3kZUlRvfj-Urk&t=620

Concert details

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Saturday 9th August

5.00pm

Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall,

Royal College of Music

London

SW7 2BS

Tickets: £17.50 / £15 concessions + booking fee — FREE for under 18s

Book online: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1248209009749