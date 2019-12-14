Ashton look to make most of Prophet bonus

Trumpet star Jamie Prophet has taken the helm at Ashton under Lyne Band.

The Section Principal Trumpet of the BBC Philharmonic for 14 years has already undertaken a number of concerts with the north west band and brings a wealth of talent and musical knowledge — including a brass band pedigree that started with home town band of Bodmin and has included playing with the likes of Foden's, Black Dyke and Fairey.

Commitments

He takes over from long standing MD Phil Chalk with immediate effect, and will see him combine his conducting with his commitments as a tutor of trumpet at the University of Manchester.

In addition he has acted as adjudicator for many of the UK's prestigious competitions, including BBC Young Musician and BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Soloist.

Successful

His successful jazz quartet, Excess Prophet, has performed alongside great UK jazz artists such as Jacqui Dankworth, Alan Barnes, Mark Nightengale, Steve Waterman, Pete King, Art Theman and John Etheridge.

He is a former member of the European Union Youth Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.