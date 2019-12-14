                 

*
banner

News

Ashton look to make most of Prophet bonus

Trumpet star Jamie Prophet has taken the helm at Ashton under Lyne Band.

Prophet
  Jamie Prophet has a background in brass bands

Saturday, 14 December 2019

        

Ashton under Lyne Band has announced the appointment of Jamie Prophet as their new Musical Director.

The Section Principal Trumpet of the BBC Philharmonic for 14 years has already undertaken a number of concerts with the north west band and brings a wealth of talent and musical knowledge — including a brass band pedigree that started with home town band of Bodmin and has included playing with the likes of Foden's, Black Dyke and Fairey.

Commitments

He takes over from long standing MD Phil Chalk with immediate effect, and will see him combine his conducting with his commitments as a tutor of trumpet at the University of Manchester.

In addition he has acted as adjudicator for many of the UK's prestigious competitions, including BBC Young Musician and BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Soloist.

He takes over from long standing MD Phil Chalk with immediate effect, and will see him combine his conducting with his commitments as a tutor of trumpet at the University of Manchester4BR

Successful

His successful jazz quartet, Excess Prophet, has performed alongside great UK jazz artists such as Jacqui Dankworth, Alan Barnes, Mark Nightengale, Steve Waterman, Pete King, Art Theman and John Etheridge.

He is a former member of the European Union Youth Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

        

TAGS: Ashton-under-Lyne

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Flores

Pacho Flores to deliver RNCM masterclass

December 17 • There is a great New Year's treat for all brass players as the great Pacho Flores will give a masterclass at the RNCM in Manchester in January.

Tuba stand

4BR Shop: K&M Tuba stand

December 17 • There is still time to get the perfect Christmas present for a tuba playing in your life...

Grimethorpe

Millions enjoy Grimethorpe festive radio appearance

December 17 • Millions of Radio 2 Monday morning listeners enjoyed the sound of Grimethorpe Colliery Band...

Jackfield

Jackfield awards link to a year of achievement

December 17 • The Jackfield Band has presented its annual awards — with the tuba team getting something extra to celebrate with...

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band "Christmas with the Ban

Thursday 19 December • St Alfege Church . 3 Greenwich Church St, . Greenwich, London . SE10 9BJ

Black Dyke Band - Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir

Friday 20 December • Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Rd, Dewsbury WF12 8DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 20 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street Opp. RESERVED. London . W1C 2DJ

Foden's Band - Sandbach Town Hall

Saturday 21 December • Sandbach Town Hall, High St, Sandbach CW11 1AX

The Cobham Band - Harmonia Voices

Saturday 21 December • Holy Trinity Church, High Street, Guildford GU1 3RR

Vacancies »

Stretford Band

December 18 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR required for Stretford Band. We are a well established band with players of mixed ability looking for an MD who will help the band progress and grow. We are friendly welcoming group, come and give us a try. www.stretfordband.co.uk

Rainford Band

December 17 • The Rainford Band (Championship Section) is holding auditions for the position of Principal Euphonium.

Haverhill Silver Band

December 17 • Haverhill Silver Band require a 1st class Flugelhorn player, to complete our line up for 2020 contest season..

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2019 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top