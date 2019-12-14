Samuel to take the helm at Sovereign

The experienced Neil Samuel will become the new MD at Sovereign Brass from January 1st.

Sovereign Brass has announced the appointment of the experienced Neil Samuel as their new Principal Conductor. He will take up his role on New Year's Day.

A product of Cheetham's School of Music, he went on to play trombone with the BT, Besses, Leyland and Fairey Bands before starting a successful conducting career that has seen him enjoy success with the likes of Rainford and Vernon Building Society.

Delighted

Band Chairperson David Hirst told 4BR: "We're delighted to have attracted someone of Neil's calibre to fill this role.

I've watched his career unfold with great interest and look forward to his input to an ambitious and talented band with an exciting future ahead of it.

He has an excellent track record and he has already demonstrated his ability in rehearsals."

Neil will conduct the band on their final concert of 2019 in St Mary's Church, Wednesbury on Friday 20th December.