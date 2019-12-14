                 

News

Still time for your contesting opinion to be heard

The closing date to get your opinions and viewpoints about the current state of contesting in the UK is looming — so make sure you get in touch with Brass Bands England

Brass Band England
  The initiative gives you your chance to air your opinion

Saturday, 14 December 2019

        

There is still time for anyone to give their opinion to Brass Bands England on what aspects of contesting they would like to be reviewed or changed.

4BR was informed that such as been the response so far that the closing date has been extended to Monday 16th December.

Better Banding for All

Speaking about the success of the initiative, CEO Kenny Crookston said: "We have had a great response, with so many constructive opinions that will create further debate, and may hopefully lead to potential change and 'Better Banding for All'.

It's been obvious that people feel passionately about brass band contesting and want to see it flourish, but also want to see it reflect the challenges banding as a movement faces as we enter the second decade of the 21st century.

It's been hugely encouraging and we don't want anyone to miss out on having their opinion heard."

It's been obvious that people feel passionately about brass band contesting and want to see it flourishBBE CEO Kenny Crookston

Have your say

To have your questions considered for the process, please send e-mail to alex@bbe.org.uk

BBE confirmed that all contributions will be treated confidentially and nothing will be specifically attributed to any person or organisation in the resulting survey.

        

