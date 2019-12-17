Radio: Sounds of Brass

The last wonderful brass band music of 2019 from Phillip Hunt.

BBC SOUNDS OF BRASS

PRODUCED AND PRESENTED WEEKLY BY PHILLIP HUNT since 1985.

Sunday 29th December

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN (John Philip Sousa)

Royal Artillery Band

Conductor: Keith Brion



THE NUTCRACKER SUITE (Tchaikovsky arr. Philip Sparke)

Besses o' the Barn Band

Conductor: Lynda Nicholson



PANTOMIME (Philip Sparke)

Soloist: James McLeod

Leyland Band

Conductor: Huw Thomas



SYMPHONIC SUITE FROM MARY POPPINS (Robert & Richard Sherman arr. Andrew Duncan)

Whitburn Band

Conductor: Michael Marzella



THE WORTH VALLEY RAILWAY (Gordon Langford)

John Foster Black Dyke Mills Band

Conductor: Major Peter Parkes



CHAMPAGNE (John Philip Sousa)

THE WHISKIES, SCOTCH, IRISH, BOURBON & RYE (John Philip Sousa)

The Royal Norwegian Navy Band

Conductor: Keith Brion



THE SNOW WALTZ & JINGLE BELLS

Camborne Town Band Christmas Ensemble



THE LAND OF THE MOUNTAIN AND THE FLOOD (Hamish MacCunn arr. Glyn Bragg)

CWS (Glasgow) Band

Conductor: Geoffrey Brand