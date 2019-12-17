                 

Radio: Sounds of Brass

The last wonderful brass band music of 2019 from Phillip Hunt.

Tuesday, 17 December 2019

        

BBC SOUNDS OF BRASS — Worldwide

BROADCAST ON BBC RADIO CORNWALL, DEVON, GUERNSEY & JERSEY EVERY SUNDAY EVENING @ 7.00pm and on BRISTOL, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, SOMERSET SOUND, SWINDON & WILTSHIRE Sunday 12am to 1am.

PRODUCED AND PRESENTED WEEKLY BY PHILLIP HUNT since 1985.
AVAILABLE LIVE AND LISTEN AGAIN EVERY WEEK ON THE WORLD WIDE WEB THROUGH THE BBC RADIO iPLAYER.

Live on Sundays at 19.05 or 12am British Time or at any time for 30 DAYS after the Broadcast.

To hear this week's programme instantly go to the Web Site of the BBC Local Radio Station you are listening to and click on Live or Listen Again, then Schedule.

For those listeners who can hear the programme on their TV through the Freeview Radio Channel you can now set your system to record the programme on a weekly basis by going to the Radio Programme Guide and finding our broadcast time.

At the moment the BBC Local Radio Stations on the Freeview Radio Channel can only be accessed within the individual Radio Station areas, which is why some numbers are duplicated.

The Freeview numbers for the Stations available are, BBC Radio Bristol 719, Radio Jersey 719, Radio Devon 720, Radio Guernsey 721, Radio Cornwall 721, Radio Wiltshire 721, Radio Somerset 722, Radio Gloucestershire 735.

You can also listen to and download the programme on your Smart Phone by downloading the BBC iPlayer APP.

Requests and Comments welcome at E Mail, brassmanpgh@uwclub.net
Telephone: 01752 843919.

Check the Sounds of Brass Blog @ www.sofbblog.wordpress.com every week for programme details, brass band articles and information.

Sunday 29th December

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN (John Philip Sousa)
Royal Artillery Band
Conductor: Keith Brion

THE NUTCRACKER SUITE (Tchaikovsky arr. Philip Sparke)
Besses o' the Barn Band
Conductor: Lynda Nicholson

PANTOMIME (Philip Sparke)
Soloist: James McLeod
Leyland Band
Conductor: Huw Thomas

SYMPHONIC SUITE FROM MARY POPPINS (Robert & Richard Sherman arr. Andrew Duncan)
Whitburn Band
Conductor: Michael Marzella

THE WORTH VALLEY RAILWAY (Gordon Langford)
John Foster Black Dyke Mills Band
Conductor: Major Peter Parkes

CHAMPAGNE (John Philip Sousa)
THE WHISKIES, SCOTCH, IRISH, BOURBON & RYE (John Philip Sousa)
The Royal Norwegian Navy Band
Conductor: Keith Brion

THE SNOW WALTZ & JINGLE BELLS
Camborne Town Band Christmas Ensemble

THE LAND OF THE MOUNTAIN AND THE FLOOD (Hamish MacCunn arr. Glyn Bragg)
CWS (Glasgow) Band
Conductor: Geoffrey Brand

        

Flores

Pacho Flores to deliver RNCM masterclass

December 17 • There is a great New Year's treat for all brass players as the great Pacho Flores will give a masterclass at the RNCM in Manchester in January.

Tuba stand

4BR Shop: K&M Tuba stand

December 17 • There is still time to get the perfect Christmas present for a tuba playing in your life...

Grimethorpe

Millions enjoy Grimethorpe festive radio appearance

December 17 • Millions of Radio 2 Monday morning listeners enjoyed the sound of Grimethorpe Colliery Band...

Jackfield

Jackfield awards link to a year of achievement

December 17 • The Jackfield Band has presented its annual awards — with the tuba team getting something extra to celebrate with...

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band "Christmas with the Ban

Thursday 19 December • St Alfege Church . 3 Greenwich Church St, . Greenwich, London . SE10 9BJ

Black Dyke Band - Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir

Friday 20 December • Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Rd, Dewsbury WF12 8DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 20 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street Opp. RESERVED. London . W1C 2DJ

Foden's Band - Sandbach Town Hall

Saturday 21 December • Sandbach Town Hall, High St, Sandbach CW11 1AX

The Cobham Band - Harmonia Voices

Saturday 21 December • Holy Trinity Church, High Street, Guildford GU1 3RR

Stretford Band

December 18 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR required for Stretford Band. We are a well established band with players of mixed ability looking for an MD who will help the band progress and grow. We are friendly welcoming group, come and give us a try. www.stretfordband.co.uk

Rainford Band

December 17 • The Rainford Band (Championship Section) is holding auditions for the position of Principal Euphonium.

Haverhill Silver Band

December 17 • Haverhill Silver Band require a 1st class Flugelhorn player, to complete our line up for 2020 contest season..

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

