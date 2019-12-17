2020 Young Brass Award entries now open

There will be three different categories for aspiring young soloists to enter if they hope to become Young Brass Award solo winners.

Entries are now being invited from players wishing to participate in the 2020 Young Brass Award solo competitions.

Three new categories will be held; Under 13s, 13-15 and 16-21 with the finals being held on May 23rd at The Albert Halls in Bolton, the same day as the Brasspass.tv Band of the Year Contest.

Solo opportunity

4BR was informed that the winner of each category will be presented with a personal trophy as well as the opportunity to perform in concert with a top UK band.

Players from any country of the banding world can perform on any brass band instrument as well as French horn, trumpet, piccolo trumpet, mellophonium or sousaphone.

There will be a maximum of 8 semi-finalists selected for each category and semi-finals will be held at the end of March 2020 organisers

Entries

Video entries must be submitted by 31st January 2020.

Entries and further information can be obtained at: martin@brasspass.tv

The four finalists in each category will be accompanied by a brass band and live-streamed by Brasspass.tv