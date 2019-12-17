                 

*
banner

News

New solo euph at Tredegar

Yu-Han Yang becomes the new solo euphonium at Welsh Champion

Tredegar
  The Taiwanese player will take up his role with immediate effect

Tuesday, 17 December 2019

        

Welsh Champion Tredegar has announced the signing of Yu-Han Yang as their new solo euphonium.

The Taiwanese player will take up his role with immediate effect and make his debut with the band at the RNCM Brass Band Festival in Manchester in January.

The Yeoman artist of The Musicians' Company is studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire under Matthew White and Philippe Schwartz.

Award winner

In 2019 he claimed first prize at the prestigious Charlton House Lyrical Brass Competition, competing against alumni from several top UK conservatoires, as well as secured the Conservatoire's annual Brass Prize.

This led to his nomination to receive the Silver Medal Award from The Musicians' Company in London.

Excited

He told 4BR: "I'm really excited to join such a fantastic band and to be offered this amazing opportunity.

I'm really looking forward to being fully committed to a band that has such an exciting musical outlook and to being able to perform at events such as the RNCM Festival as well as the European and British Open Championships."

He added: "There's no doubt that bringing these experiences back to Taiwan after finishing my studies will make huge differences to the brass band culture in the country."

He is such an exciting talent who is totally committed to his playing and his desire to make his mark at the highest banding levelIan Porthouse

Great signing

Speaking about the appointment, MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "This is a great new signing for the band and everyone at Tredegar is looking forward to working with Yu-Han.

He is such an exciting talent who is totally committed to his playing and his desire to make his mark at the highest banding level."

Ian added: "My thanks go to Martyn Patterson who has been an outstanding performer with us over the past few years and we wish him well in the future."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Flores

Pacho Flores to deliver RNCM masterclass

December 17 • There is a great New Year's treat for all brass players as the great Pacho Flores will give a masterclass at the RNCM in Manchester in January.

Tuba stand

4BR Shop: K&M Tuba stand

December 17 • There is still time to get the perfect Christmas present for a tuba playing in your life...

Grimethorpe

Millions enjoy Grimethorpe festive radio appearance

December 17 • Millions of Radio 2 Monday morning listeners enjoyed the sound of Grimethorpe Colliery Band...

Jackfield

Jackfield awards link to a year of achievement

December 17 • The Jackfield Band has presented its annual awards — with the tuba team getting something extra to celebrate with...

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band "Christmas with the Ban

Thursday 19 December • St Alfege Church . 3 Greenwich Church St, . Greenwich, London . SE10 9BJ

Black Dyke Band - Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir

Friday 20 December • Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Rd, Dewsbury WF12 8DG

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 20 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street Opp. RESERVED. London . W1C 2DJ

Foden's Band - Sandbach Town Hall

Saturday 21 December • Sandbach Town Hall, High St, Sandbach CW11 1AX

The Cobham Band - Harmonia Voices

Saturday 21 December • Holy Trinity Church, High Street, Guildford GU1 3RR

Vacancies »

Stretford Band

December 18 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR required for Stretford Band. We are a well established band with players of mixed ability looking for an MD who will help the band progress and grow. We are friendly welcoming group, come and give us a try. www.stretfordband.co.uk

Rainford Band

December 17 • The Rainford Band (Championship Section) is holding auditions for the position of Principal Euphonium.

Haverhill Silver Band

December 17 • Haverhill Silver Band require a 1st class Flugelhorn player, to complete our line up for 2020 contest season..

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2019 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top