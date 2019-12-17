                 

Band of the Year heads to Bolton

The BrassPass.tv UK Band of the Year Contest is to be held in Bolton in 2020.

  The contest will take place at The Albert Halls in Bolton on Saturday 23rd May

Tuesday, 17 December 2019

        

It has been announced that the 2020 BrassPass.tv UK Band of the Year Contest will take place at The Albert Halls in Bolton on Saturday 23rd May.

The contest format will be the same as the inaugural event last year, with invitations given to ten of the top UK bands at the end of the 2019 Band Supplies/4BR/British Bandsman World Rankings.

Each band will perform an own choice 30-minute programme of music including a solo feature.

Young Brass Awards

The day will also include the Grand Finals of The Young Brass Awards, which has been extended to include three categories of competition; Under 13s, 13-15 and 16-21.

Reflecting on the event, IBB Media Managing Director, Martin Gernon told 4BR: "The reaction to last year's contest was amazing and the vast majority of last year's qualifying bands have already accepted their invitation, so this year we needed a bigger venue but still retaining the intimacy of the event.

The Albert Halls fit the bill perfectly and with great facilities and access for audience and bands alike it will be a fabulous day."

It is understood that the draw for the contest will be made at the 2020 RNCM Festival of Brass.

Top class

Martin added: "We decided to incorporate the Young Brass Awards on the same day to make it a showstopper and to bring the best of today's youth in contact with the stars of our banding world.

A top-class team of international adjudicators has already been finalised and once again the contest will be judged in the open."

4BR was informed that the Band of the Year contest will start at 2.00pm, although there will be no Gala Concert.

The Awards Ceremony is set to commence no later than 15 minutes after the last band has finished and will be followed by a Brass Party with cabaret attraction.

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 17th December: www.quaytickets.com

        

