Pacho Flores to deliver RNCM masterclass

There is a great New Year's treat for all brass players as the great Pacho Flores will give a masterclass at the RNCM in Manchester in January.

Flores
  The award winning trumpeter will give the public masterclass at the RNCM

Tuesday, 17 December 2019

        

The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester will be welcoming the renowned Venezuelan trumpet star Pacho Flores to give a public masterclass on Monday January 6th.

Unique opportunity

It will offer the unique opportunity of witnessing the Deutsche Grammophon and Stomvi trumpet artist working through the creative processes with talented RNCM students.

The multi-award winning artist is the founding Director of the Latin-American Trumpet Academy in Venezuela and has commissioned and performed works by composers such as Roger Boutry, Efrain Oscher, Giancarlo Castro, Santiago Baez, Juan Carlos Nunez, and Sergio Bernal.

He is a previous winner of the prestigious Maurice Andre International Competition, as well as the Philip Jones International and Citta di Porcia competitions.

It is being held between 2.30pm-3.30pm at the Carol Nash Recital Room

Further information

Tickets are £8.00

For further information and to purchase tickets go to:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2543613259294292/

        

Pacho Flores to deliver RNCM masterclass

