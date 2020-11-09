                 

*
Debut honour for Royal Marine bandsman

Musn Simeon Johnson tells 4BR of his pride in being able to perform at the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Marines
  Musn Simeon Johnson is a former member of Skelmanthorpe Brass

Monday, 09 November 2020

        

With brass bands playing their part in the community acts of remembrance on the weekend up and down the country, the armed forces themselves paid their tribute to fallen comrades with the annual Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This year was a particularly moving occasion and featured contributions from all parts of the Armed Forces.

Honoured

Those taking part are honoured to do so, with one member of the Royal Marines Band Portsmouth seeing the event mark his first appearance with them.

Musn Simeon Johnson (above) is a former member of Skelmanthorpe Brass as well as the University of Huddersfield Brass Band.

He a part of the wonderful marching display specially designed by the Corps Drum Major WO1 Colin 'Buster' Brown RM to adhere to the current COVID-19 guidelines and marked his debut appearance with the band having graduated in September from the Royal Marines School of Music.

Banding background

In 2017, and after over 20 years enjoying his civilian music making Simeon left Yorkshire for the South Coast to join the RMBS, keen to travel and enjoy the sport on offer through the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

After completing basic training where he took part in many large scale events and was able to play in a variety of ensembles at the Royal Marines School of Musi, such as Concert Band, Parade Band, Brass 10 Piece, Brass Quintet, Big Band, Orchestra, Fanfare Team, Small Jazz and Choir, he graduated in August 2020 and joined the Royal Marines Band Portsmouth.

Amazing experience



Speaking about that decision he said: "It's been such an amazing experience to make my hobby and what I enjoy into a full time career.

I've really enjoyed the travelling and sport and being able to play in a variety of ensembles whilst learning from some of the best players and teachers.

It's been an honour to play at a variety of large events in front of amazing audiences and crowds all over the country and I look forward to what the rest of my career brings."

It's been an honour to play at a variety of large events in front of amazing audiences and crowds all over the country and I look forward to what the rest of my career bringsMusn Simeon Johnson

Poignant

In response Public Engagement Officer, WO1 Nev Dednum RM told 4BR: "We are always honoured to take part in the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

To perform for such a poignant event in such an iconic venue, in front of Royalty and on the BBC never gets old.

This is just one of the many fantastic career opportunities within the Royal Marines Band Service."

Find out more:

If you are a member of a brass band and have the appetite to enjoy and work hard at your music making for a living then you should consider what the Royal Marines Bands have to offer.

The RMBS can offer you the opportunity to train and perform as a full-time musician on full-time pay.

For further information please email careers@royalmarinesbands.co.uk

        

