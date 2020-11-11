                 

Brass band movement urged to help save Arnold papers

Archive material relating to the composer Sir Malcolm Arnold is under threat of being destroyed.

aRNOLD
  Malcolm Arnold wrote the 1974 National Championship test-piece, 'Fantasy for Brass Band'.

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

        

The brass band moment is being asked to support a petition to help save important archive material relating to the Oscar award winning composer Sir Malcolm Arnold from being destroyed.

Arnold's musical achievements during his celebrated career are well known, but success was also accompanied by periods of depression and alcoholism which severely affected his work, finances and personal reputation.

Court of Protection

From 1979 to 1986 he was in the care of the Court of Protection, and for the remainder of his life the Court of Protection and the Office of the Public Guardian played a significant role in his protection as a vulnerable person.

Over this period the court accumulated a considerable archive of records, papers and personal correspondence and it is understood that it is this substantial cache of material that is now under threat of being destroyed.

His output as a composer embraced many genres, but was always noted for its clarity, tonal melody and brilliant orchestration4BR

Acclaimed

Arnold came from a family of musicians and after studies at the Royal College of Music, became a highly accomplished professional trumpet player with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

His output as a composer embraced many genres, but was always noted for its clarity, tonal melody and brilliant orchestration — from his film scores to 'Bridge on the River Kwai', to a critically acclaimed cycle of nine symphonies.

He wrote a number of works for the brass band medium including the famous 'Padstow Lifeboat', the trio of 'Little Suites', arrangements of his 'English', 'Cornish' and 'Scottish Dances', as well as the 1974 National Championship test-piece 'Fantasy for Brass Band'.

Other works for wind band have also been subsequently successfully arranged for brass.

Petition

The petition is urging the government to prevent the destruction of the records and to ensure that they are lodged in the National Archives.

For further information and to sign the petition if you wish, go to: http://chng.it/qJYPCD6B8W

        

