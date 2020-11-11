                 

Tovey steps down from National Youth role

Bramwell Tovey has stepped down from the role of Artistic Director of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Tovey
  Bramwell Tovey has been an inspirational figure at the helm of the National Youth Band since 2006

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has announced that Bramwell Tovey has stepped down from the role as its Artistic Director.

It brings to an end an inspirational tenure that started in 2006 for the Grammy and Juno award-winning artistic director who also recently announced his resignation from the same role at Calgary Opera.

Health issues

The Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra and Music Director Emeritus of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, told the organisation that his decision to leave was as a result of the need for more time to address the re-occurrence of an ongoing health issue.

Former National Youth Band Chairman Dr Robert Childs, who worked closely with Bramwell Tovey for over a decade told 4BR: "Bramwell is one of the most inspirational musicians I have ever witnessed. His work with the NYBBGB over the past decade will be long remembered by members and staff alike.

The soloists he encouraged to perform with the band have been world class, as were the guest conductors, and his music commissions have added great quality to the repertoire.

Dearly missed

He added: "However, the overriding memory I have of his distinguished tenure was his humility and ability to communicate on so many levels with the young musicians.

He knew them all by name and made them all feel like professionals. Bramwell will be dearly missed by all."

Inspired

Speaking about the decision NYBBGB's Chief Executive Officer Mark Bromley added: "I'd only got to know Bramwell well over the last three months since joining as CEO, but already I know I'm going to miss his wise counsel.

He brought so much to his role, inspired so many youngsters and delivered so many special performances.

I'm now focused on ensuring we build on his legacy and that our future artistic direction is something he will be proud of."

        

