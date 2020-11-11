                 

Trio of signings at Freckleton

The Freckleton Band has welcome three new players to the ranks.

Signings
  Freckleton Band has announced a trio of new signings.

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

        

Despite the lockdown in their area, Freckleton Band has announced a trio of new signings.

New signings

Joining the North West band is backrow cornet player Ian Gaskell, Jayne Topping on horn and Chloe Cooper on baritone.

Ian joins following a banding hiatus, but brings a wealth of experience with the Band of the Corps of Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, and more recently as MD with Brindle Band. Jayne joins having most recently played solo horn with Lostock Hall.

Chloe comes from Blackpool Brass but is no stranger having deputised on many occasions in between studying for her nursing degree.

Progressive band

Speaking about the signings, MD Matt Shaw told 4BR: "I'm really pleased that Ian, Jayne and Chloe are filling keys seats with us. There have been some uncertain times recently for the banding world, and it fills me with confidence for the movement that people still want to join a progressive band such as ours."

Freckleton has been regular online performers since March, having prepared and released a number of light-hearted distance-banding videos, as well as competing in the inaugural Cory online contest.

There have been some uncertain times recently for the banding world, and it fills me with confidence for the movement that people still want to join a progressive band such as oursMD, Matt Shaw

Social media presence

They recently produced a well received Festival of Remembrance video on their social media platforms, featuring combined performances from both the senior and junior bands, alongside principal cornet Liv Appleton playing the 'Last Post' and 'Revielle'.

The band is now preparing for a special Christmas selection of recordings.

        

