Generational pride in Remembrance

The Last Post was played across the nation today by musicians of all ages to remember the sacrifice of those who fought for our freedoms.

Remembrance
  Pupils Milena (left) and Nell, performed the 'Last Post' at Ashlands Primary School in Ilkley

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

        

Pupils Milena (left) and Nell, both aged 8, performed the 'Last Post' at Ashlands Primary School in Ilkley West Yorkshire earlier today to mark the official time and date of the annual Armistice Remembrance.

The two cornet players had rehearsed with their music teacher and brass tutor, Helen Varley from Grimethorpe Band who stood proudly with them.

Restrictions

Helen told 4BR: "It's been an interesting year for all peripatetic teachers, and often very challenging working around the teaching restrictions.

Bradford Music & Arts Service have been striving to keep as much as possible going, and we managed to move a large amount of teaching online during the first lockdown.

It was a huge amount of work to keep things going, but we're so grateful to be back in the classroom now and seeing those smiling children in person."

Nell and Milena came up with their own idea to do a performance of the Last Post, and they were just bursting with pride to represent their schoolHelen Varley

Bursting with pride

Helen added: "With the lack of ensemble and performance opportunities we have had to find different ways to keep the children motivated.

Nell and Milena came up with their own idea to do a performance of the Last Post, and they were just bursting with pride to represent their school.

They have only been playing for a year, and of course a lot of those lessons have been online, so to tackle the Last Post for their very first performance is wonderful.

They are super competitive and love to practice — keep an eye out for these two in the future!"

Support

Carl White, the new acting Head of Service at Bradford, added: "Bradford Music and Arts Service has been working hard to support schools and pupils through the pandemic, and it's wonderful to see that the pupils of Bradford are still thriving from the musical opportunities in the area."

Image courtesy and copyright of Lorne Campbell/Guzelian


        

