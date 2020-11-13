BBE appoint Safeguarding Officer

The well known player and conductor Sam Fisher has been appointed to the important role of Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the appointment of Sam Fisher as their dedicated Safeguarding Officer.

He will have responsibility for the organisation and administration of the organisation's BandSafe programme.

The role attracted 82 applicants, ten of which advanced to the interview stage.

In addition to managing the important programme, the role will include delivering BBE's BandSafe training, administering and inspecting at events using the BBE BOPA for Child Performance Licensing, supporting disclosure cases and helping members with general safeguarding enquiries.

Looking forward

Commenting on his appointment, Sam said: "As a lifelong bandsman, it's a real honour to be joining the BBE team. I'm looking forward to utilising the skills and experiences I've gained through working in the education sector, and having the opportunity to work with all of Brass Bands England's members is really exciting."

Originally from Devon, Sam studied cornet under Dr. Roger Webster at the University of Sheffield and has played with leading bands such as Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick and Grimethorpe Colliery. As a conductor he has worked with Old Silkstone and Chapeltown Silver, and is a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

He has a PGCE in Secondary Music Teaching from the University of Huddersfield and ten years teaching experience in addition to a wide ranging musical hinterland.

This role is very important for the ongoing strategic direction of Brass Bands England and in supporting bands in both safeguarding their members and ensuring the safety of our whole community BBE

Advertisement

Strategic direction

Speaking about the appointment, BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy told 4BR: "We had a very hard decision to make with this appointment as there were several very credible candidates, and we would like to thank them all for their efforts in applying.

This role is very important for the ongoing strategic direction of Brass Bands England and in supporting bands in both safeguarding their members and ensuring the safety of our whole community."

Contact

Sam Fisher can be contacted by email at sam@bbe.org.uk or by calling Brass Bands England on 01226 771015.