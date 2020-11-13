                 

*
banner

News

BBE appoint Safeguarding Officer

The well known player and conductor Sam Fisher has been appointed to the important role of Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England

sAM fISHER
  Sam Fisher has widespread musical and educational experience to bring to the role

Friday, 13 November 2020

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the appointment of Sam Fisher as their dedicated Safeguarding Officer.

He will have responsibility for the organisation and administration of the organisation's BandSafe programme.

The role attracted 82 applicants, ten of which advanced to the interview stage.

In addition to managing the important programme, the role will include delivering BBE's BandSafe training, administering and inspecting at events using the BBE BOPA for Child Performance Licensing, supporting disclosure cases and helping members with general safeguarding enquiries.

Looking forward

Commenting on his appointment, Sam said: "As a lifelong bandsman, it's a real honour to be joining the BBE team. I'm looking forward to utilising the skills and experiences I've gained through working in the education sector, and having the opportunity to work with all of Brass Bands England's members is really exciting."

Originally from Devon, Sam studied cornet under Dr. Roger Webster at the University of Sheffield and has played with leading bands such as Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick and Grimethorpe Colliery. As a conductor he has worked with Old Silkstone and Chapeltown Silver, and is a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

He has a PGCE in Secondary Music Teaching from the University of Huddersfield and ten years teaching experience in addition to a wide ranging musical hinterland.

This role is very important for the ongoing strategic direction of Brass Bands England and in supporting bands in both safeguarding their members and ensuring the safety of our whole communityBBE

Strategic direction

Speaking about the appointment, BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy told 4BR: "We had a very hard decision to make with this appointment as there were several very credible candidates, and we would like to thank them all for their efforts in applying.

This role is very important for the ongoing strategic direction of Brass Bands England and in supporting bands in both safeguarding their members and ensuring the safety of our whole community."

Contact

Sam Fisher can be contacted by email at sam@bbe.org.uk or by calling Brass Bands England on 01226 771015.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory take to the water...

November 14 • Phil Harper and the band take wing with an exciting bit of Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' for their latest socially distanced entertainment.

sAM fISHER

BBE appoint Safeguarding Officer

November 13 • The well known player and conductor Sam Fisher has been appointed to the important role of Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England

Brass in Concert

Get ready to vote in the title race...

November 13 • Sit back and enjoy a free weekend of fantastic Brass in Concert entertainment — and then get to vote for your Champion of Champions. Even Donald Trump is allowed a go...

unibrass

Students make a run for it...

November 13 • A fit foursome from the UniBrass Foundation will by running the 176 kilometres from Bangor to Sheffield to help raise funds to keep the fantastic annual championships on the road.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Saturday 30 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Sunday 31 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Chadderton Band

October 31 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top