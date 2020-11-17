Gloucester BBA virtual events opens up for more entrants

The new Solo & Ensemble competition run by the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) is now open to entrants from all over the UK.

The new virtual Solo & Ensemble competition run by the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) aimed at providing ongoing musical inspiration to their member bands has proven to have captured the imagination to such an extent that entries are now open to any performers in the UK.

Solo competition

November usually heralds their popular annual Association Contest, but due to Covid-19 it has been decided to promote a solo competition instead with voucher prizes for BiG Shiny Brass and Wright & Round.

Rath artist, Black Dyke solo trombone star and Geneva General Manager Brett Baker will be the adjudicator and there is free entry for GBBA members — with a nominal £2.50 fee for non-GBBA members.

Each entry should be made as a video in landscape orientation and sent to GBBA via email or WeTransfer ( www.wetransfer.com) to glosbba@gmail.com by 14th December 2020.

More information:

For more information and guidelines, please visit: https://www.gbba-online.org.uk/contests