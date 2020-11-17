                 

*
banner

News

Gloucester BBA virtual events opens up for more entrants

The new Solo & Ensemble competition run by the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) is now open to entrants from all over the UK.

GBBA
  The virtual event will now be open to performers from across the UK

Tuesday, 17 November 2020

        

The new virtual Solo & Ensemble competition run by the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) aimed at providing ongoing musical inspiration to their member bands has proven to have captured the imagination to such an extent that entries are now open to any performers in the UK.

Solo competition

November usually heralds their popular annual Association Contest, but due to Covid-19 it has been decided to promote a solo competition instead with voucher prizes for BiG Shiny Brass and Wright & Round.

Rath artist, Black Dyke solo trombone star and Geneva General Manager Brett Baker will be the adjudicator and there is free entry for GBBA members — with a nominal £2.50 fee for non-GBBA members.

Each entry should be made as a video in landscape orientation and sent to GBBA via email or WeTransfer ( www.wetransfer.com) to glosbba@gmail.com by 14th December 2020.

More information:

For more information and guidelines, please visit: https://www.gbba-online.org.uk/contests

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Covid

SBBA welcomes aerosol findings of COVID-19 report

November 17 • Musical Education Partnership Group concludes that there is no significant added risk of viral transmission of COVID-19 if brass playing precautions are put in place.

Mode for

Mode for... making a Christmas difference with creative music

November 17 • Enjoy a 'Jingle on the Mind Christmas Video Showcase' thanks to Mode for... and support the fantastic work of two mental health charities in the process.

Bradley

Bradley reveals Silver Lining

November 17 • Whitburn's principal cornet Chris Bradley provides a musical Silver Lining with his latest download CD release.

Bram Tovey

Foden's catch up with Tovey for podcast

November 17 • The latest Foden's podcast sees John Barber catch up with the inspirational Bramwell Tovey.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Saturday 30 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Sunday 31 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top